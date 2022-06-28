Services for Julia Ann Torbert, 87, of Tomball, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Jerry Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan.
Mrs. Torbert was born May 2, 1935 in Diboll, Texas, the daughter of the late Lillie O. (Efner) and William Ed Smith. She passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Torbert was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed collecting cobalt glass figurines. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tomball.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Warren Torbert; son, Darrell Torbert and wife Donna; daughter, Regina Hidalgo and husband Darryl; grandchildren, Derek Torbert, Ashley Torbert, Colton Daville, Emaley Phillips and Kaylie Hidalgo; great-grandchildren, Aspen Torbert, Preston Torbert and Ember Phillips; sisters, Betty Smith, Mary Sue Shelton and Earlene Chandler; and brother, Franklin Smith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Torbert was preceded in death by her 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to service time Thursday at the funeral home.
