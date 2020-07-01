Cleon Wilson
Services for Cleon Wilson, 82, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson was born November 30, 1937 in Abilene, Texas, the son of the late Mildred and Olan Alton Wilson. He passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Wilson was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked as a pipefitter/welder. He enjoyed golfing and fishing and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Mr. Wilson proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Wilson of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Sherry Pearson of Plano and Robby and Missie Wilson of Friendswood; grandchildren, Elizabeth Pearson, Tristen Pearson and Ashlyn Wilson; and a number of other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Dalton.
Pallbearers will be Mike Leone, Bruce Malnar, Willie Murray, James Ramo, Anthony Murray and Craig Richardson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Williams and Adrian Gonzales.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
