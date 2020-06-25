Memorial services to celebrate the life of Sandra G. Smith, 78, of Dallas, previously of Lufkin and Nacogdoches, will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Howard Reed officiating.
Sandra was born November 16, 1941 in Joaquin, Texas to the late Winnie Louise (Savage) and Jack Raymond Smith, and died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Dallas.
Sandra was a devoted mother, proud grandmother, sister and friend. Her happiest times were those spent with others. She enjoyed playing bridge, taking annual trips with her “Fine Nine” group (made up of Lufkin HS class of 1959 women), playing handbells at church, and serving her community through youth mentorship programs. More recently, she moved to Dallas to be closer to her two daughters and three grandchildren.
Before her move, Sandra’s grandchildren treasured visiting her in Nacogdoches. Some of their fondest memories are of “working” for Grandma at Yakofritz, the sandwich shop she owned on the square in downtown Nacogdoches.
Sandra is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Winnie Smith of Lufkin, and three children: Kristen Elizabeth Finley, Michael James Finley, and Bryant Keith Finley.
She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Amy Catherine “Katie” and Eddie Ware of Frisco and Mary Pamela “Pam” and John Henry III of Dallas; her sister, Sheron Smith-Savage and husband David Ing of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and three grandchildren: John Talbot “JT” Henry IV of Denver, Colorado; Sarah Lafayette Henry of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Ryan Alexander Henry of Dallas.
Sandra may be remembered with a contribution to the MyCareConnect Foundation, or by sharing a simple act of kindness.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones in the Carroway Family Reception Room immediately following the service.
