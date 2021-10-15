Graveside services for Tony Skelton, 63, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Old Union Cemetery with Brother Bryan Lipscomb officiating.
Mr. Skelton was born June 12, 1958 in Lufkin to Joyce Dell (Largent) and the late Thomas Sam Skelton, and died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Skelton was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He was an Electrician and had worked for Campbell Electric for more than 30 years. He loved the outdoors and gardening. He adored his grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews. Mr. Skelton attended Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Savanah and Steven “Bo” Conrad of Lufkin, Shelby Spellings and Gerald “Skeeter” Kulikowski of Pollok; grandchildren, Jonah and Silas Conrad, Landon Spellings, Jennifer, Rustin, Levi, and Carson Kulikowski; mother, Joyce Skelton of Lufkin; brother, Danny Skelton of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Greg Burkett of Lufkin; nephew, Bryan Skelton of Lufkin; nieces and spouses, Lacy and Leslie Bell of Houston, Heather and Adam Winningham of Huntsville, Kristen and Brad Henley of Lufkin; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Skelton.
Pallbearers will be Gary Stephenson, Gary Campbell, Greg Burkett, Danny Skelton, Steven “Bo” Conrad, and Gerald “Skeeter” Kulikowski.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Bailey, Steve Daniel, Mason Daniel, and Jesse Daniel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 4423 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.