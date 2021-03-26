George Felix Conner
Masonic graveside services for George Felix Conner, 91, of Lufkin will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery with Brother Greg Denman officiating under the auspices of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A. M. with honors by the Texas DPS Honor Guard.
Mr. Conner was born December 23, 1929 in Burke, Texas to the late Mae (Register) Conner and Milton Corbett Conner, and died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Mr. Conner had resided in Lufkin most of his life. He began working at Lufkin Foundry at the age of 16, then retired from The Department of Public Safety after 30 years of service. He received his associate degree from Kilgore Junior College in Criminal Justice. He was in the National Guard and was a member of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M. His hobbies included playing 42, gardening and growing and grafting pecan trees, and woodworking. He was an Astros and Dallas Cowboys fan. Mr. Conner was an active member of Homer United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Roy Owens of Lufkin; granddaughter, Lauren Owens of Nacogdoches; brother-in-law, Denny Porter; sisters-in-law, Janis Vaughn, Maudarie Conner; nieces and nephews and their spouses, Sherry and Wayne Durham, Steven and Jan Porter, Don and Sandy Hendrick, Gary and Delana Hendrick, Robert and Diane Conner, Glenda and John Richardson, Carolyn and Don Bess, Nan and Mark Douthit, Lesa and Allen Wade, Anna and Bob Parton, Ricky and Tammy Conner, Patty Carpenter, Stephanie and James Khattak, Sheraden and Chris Richards, and Kendelle Porter; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years in 2020, Ernestine Conner; brothers, Robert Conner, L.J. Conner, Arlie B. Conner; sister, Oneta Hendrick; and sister-in-law, Shirlene Porter.
Pallbearers will be his fellow Masonic brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homer United Methodist Church, 5265 FM 326, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family would like to express special thanks to the caring staff of The Joseph House.
