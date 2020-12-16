Cecilia Magaly Alfaro
Services for Cecilia Magaly Alfaro, 46, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Cecilia was born Oct. 4, 1974, in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico, and died Dec. 13, 2020, in The Woodlands. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home.
William Bunn
Services for William Bunn, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Bunn died Dec. 14, 2020, in Lufkin.
Ruthie Byndom
Services for Ruthie Byndom, 91, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Byndom died Dec. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
Willie Caraway
Services for Willie Caraway, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Caraway was born Dec. 13, 1941, and died on Dec. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Opal Fleming
Services for Opal Fleming, 80, of Germany, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Fleming died Dec. 11, 2020, in Crockett.
Mary Lee Horn
Graveside services for Mary Lee Horn, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Mary was born March 4, 1940, in Diboll, and died Dec. 13, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home.
James Mainer
Services for James Mainer, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home’s Lufkin facility. He was born May 21, 1933, and died Dec. 8, 2020.
Felicitas Perez
Graveside services for Felicitas Perez, 93, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Garden of Memories. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. in the Emanuel Assembly of God. Mrs. Perez was born May 30, 1927, in Mexico, and died Dec. 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Willene Rose
Willene Rose, 69, of Lufkin, was born June 11, 1951, and died Dec. 13, 2020, at Woodland Heights Hospital. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Families Mortuary Center.
Clifford Woodson
Services for Clifford Woodson, 74, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Woodson died Dec. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
