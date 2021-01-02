Sandra K. Berger
Sandra K. Berger, 76, formerly of Lewistown, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in Corrigan, Texas.
Born Feb. 23, 1944, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Evelyn (Henry) Adair.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; husband, Martin A. Berger, who passed May 31, 2014; grandsons, Justin Mowrey and Seth Berger; and an infant brother.
She is survived by; children, Kenneth Berger and wife, Paula, of Florida, Frances K. Mowrey and husband, Jerry, of Texas, Stephen Berger and wife, Monica, of Belleville, and Marie Kauffman and husband, Christopher, of Beavertown; grandchildren, Micah Kauffman, Melissa Mowrey, Amber Higgins, Michael Berger, and Allison Pinson; and many great-grandchildren.
Sandra attended the Evangel Baptist Church, in Lewistown.
She was a 1962 graduate of Lewistown High School and attended LPN Nursing school.
Sandra was a recognized artist and painter and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, and baking.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Union Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Bill Howe officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Lewistown.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstine funeral home.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.