Ronald Glenn Bonner
On December 13, 2020, Ronald Glenn Bonner, our precious father, passed away at the age of 79. Ronald was born on July 1, 1941 in Gallatin, Texas to Simual and Ida Lee Bonner. He attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana after serving in the army at Ft. Polk, LA. He obtained his graduate degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and taught locally for many years. He retired from International Paper. His great love was singing gospel music.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings, including his twin brother, Donald.
He is survived by his son, Chad Bonner and fiancé Anna Hamburg – Gal of Chicago, Illinois. Daughter and son in law, Jill and Chad Wilson of Lufkin, Texas,3 Grandchildren and sister and brother in law, Jane and Les Pepin of College Station, Texas.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
