Terri Carlisle
Funeral services for Terri Carlisle, 63, of Nacogdoches will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Derrick Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Ms. Carlisle was born December 19, 1957 in Bryan, Texas to the late Janice (Dugan) and M.D. Wright, and died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in a Nacogdoches hospital.
Formerly of Conroe, Ms. Carlisle had moved to Nacogdoches to be closer to family. She was the happiest she’s ever been. She retired from Conroe ISD following 21 years of teaching and loved all the kids she taught. She enjoyed gardening and her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. Ms. Carlisle was a faithful Christian.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Andrea Carlisle of Nacogdoches; daughter and son-in-law, Kellie and Austin Montgomery of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Briley Montgomery, Wyatt Carlisle, Nora Montgomery, and Brooks Montgomery; brother, Paul Wright of Lufkin; nephews and wives, Austin and Denise Wright, Tyler and Samantha Wright, all of Lufkin; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Isabella Wright, Faye McLeroy, David Wright, Victoria Wright, and Grayson Wright, all of Lufkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kellie Wright.
Pallbearers will be Jim Carlisle, Paul Wright, Austin Wright, Tyler Wright, Austin Montgomery, Briley Montgomery, Wyatt Carlisle, and Brooks Montgomery.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.