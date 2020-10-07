Barbara Lowery
Graveside services for Barbara Lowery, 83, of Huntington will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Jonesville Cemetery, Huntington with Philip Snead officiating. Mrs. Lowery was born September 18, 1937 in Huntington, WV to the late Ruth (Hope) and Harry Davis and died October 5, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Lowery was very creative. She loved doing crafts, china painting, making jewelry and dolls, and loved animals and flowers. She especially loved her family.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Thomas Lowery; son, Kelly Matthews; grandchildren, Nathan Matthews, Paul Matthews, Matt Matthews, Dakota Gilchrist & wife, Kristen; sister, Joan Henderson; sister-in-law, Beatrice Massoth; nieces, Kathy Henderson & Sythia Turney; nephews, Patrick Henderson & John Massoth; other relatives, and a host of friends including special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Matthews, Jr.; brother-in-law, Frank Henderson; and nephews, Kevin Massoth & Wesley Massoth.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
