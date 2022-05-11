Naomi (Gilcrease) Anthony

Naomia (Gilcrease) Anthony, 85, of Diboll died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her residence. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Anthony was born May 1, 1937 in the Saron Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Roberta (Stanley) and Ed Gilcrease.
Mrs. Anthony was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and more than anything loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and canning. Mrs. Anthony was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Anthony of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Anthony and Bobby Wiggins of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Teresa Anthony of Diboll; grandchildren, Chris Swallows, Abby Lawrence and husband Brad, all of Diboll, Zane Anthony and wife Whitney of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Swallows of Crockett, Lola Lawrence, and Tucker Lawrence, both of Diboll; sisters, Darnell Rogers and husband Herman of Huntington, Judy Rogers of Groveton; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Noah Gilcrease, Hattie Dykes, Marcille Grimes, Maggie Whitlock, Donald Gilcrease, and Claudine Gilcrease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.