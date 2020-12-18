James Douglas Mainer, Sr.
On Sunday, May 21, 1933, Mr. James Douglas Mainer, Sr. began his life’s journey in Colita, Texas. He was the only male heir of five children born to June Mainer and Charlotte Pugh Mainer. He attended schools in Colita, New Willard, Livingston, Leggett, and Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Mainer met and later married his high school sweetheart, Earnestine Lewis, on June 12, 1953. To this union nine children were born. They resided in the small town of Lufkin, Texas, where they raised all of their children. Having been taught Biblical principles of life at an early age, he understood the importance of the male role in his home and worked faithfully to provide for his household. Being known for his great wisdom and strength, he did not hesitate to share it with others. He loved talking to people and was one who did not meet strangers. As a result, countless young people and adults were benefactors of his wisdom and “common sense” outlook on life.
He was employed with Lufkin Industries for 30+ years and retired in 1986. Mr. Mainer was Co-owner and CEO of Celebrity Fence Co. and was highly skilled in mechanics, wood working, household maintenance, and banking. His math skills were exceptional. His church affiliations included Fairfield Baptist Church in Colita, TX, Goodwill Baptist Church and First Pentecostal Church, both in Lufkin, TX.
He leaves to cherish his memory: children, Synovia (Eddie) Haynes of Lufkin, TX, Gloria Morris of Houston, TX, James (Cosandra) Mainer, Jr. of Houston, TX, Valerie Asberry of Tyler, TX, Cassandra (Joe) Harris of Lufkin, TX, Irma Dixon of Lufkin, TX, Michael (Karen) Mainer of Mansfield, TX, Roy Mark of Lufkin, TX, Nathan (Myrtice) Mainer of Stockbridge, GA, Jonathan (Heather) Swint of Lufkin, TX, and Dianne Maxey of Houston, TX; sister, Bobbie Nell Skillern of Lufkin, TX; brother-in-law, Jessie Lewis of Sacramento, CA; ; special nieces, Carolyn English, Barbara Ann Moore, Ethel Marie Davis; adopted sons and daughters, Annie Olford, Tommy and Delphina Maxie, Charles and Giselle Swindle, Deidre Hatton, Ericka Harris and Pastor Roy and Linda Scott; godchildren, Brent Shankle, Aaliyah Maxie, and Ayani Kenebrew; special friends, M. T. (Hoss) Wilson and John McKenzie.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Earnestine Mainer, his parents, June and Charlotte Mainer, sisters, Doretha Davis, Lee Dessa Spears, and Johnnie Mae Harris.
Mr. Mainer quietly transitioned from this life in his home with his family at his bedside on December 8, 2020. His lasting legacy will be that of the long-time husband of one wife, a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, son, brother, mentor, confidant, and caring friend.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 between the hours of 4-6pm at All Families Mortuary, 1221 Abney Ave., Lufkin, TX.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, this will be a private service for immediate family only.
