Funeral services for Grace Lee Horton, 98, of Lufkin will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Grace Lee Horton received the call to Heaven Sunday, May 1, 2022 after a full and blessed 98 years on this earth. She was born October 22, 1923 in Laclede, Missouri to the late Pete and Blanche (Riddle) Thompson. Being one of 20 children, she quickly learned the value of a hard day’s work and family, a trait she carried all the days of her life.
While visiting her sister in Oregon she met a handsome man named John, who quickly swept her off her feet. At the age of 21 they were married and would spend the next 39 years together before his passing. Not only did she come from a large family, but she married into one, with John being one of 17!
The Horton’s were known to always have a big, beautiful, and plentiful garden, which is something Grace took a lot of pride in. She loved to cook, bake, and would can everything the Lord blessed them with.
She was a caring, loving and attentive mother to Johnny Ray and Sherry, always putting their needs first. She was strong, determined, kind, classy, poised, sharp, somewhat stubborn, but most of all she was genuine. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, word of advice, or a listening ear. She always persevered, took each day at a time, and never let life get her down. She was full of grace and love, always making sure everyone around her was taken care of. Even in her last few years she had the sharpest memory, often amazing her family and friends. She was always ready for a good cup of coffee and conversation, to talk about the good ole’ days and simpler times. She will be missed beyond measure, cherished and remembered by all her knew her.
Mrs. Horton is survived by her children: son and daughter-in-law, Johnny Ray and Rita Horton; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Bill Cramer, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jason and Karen Horton, Brandi Gonzalez and Shawn Allen, Lynsi and Cory Denman, Savanah and Steven “Bo” Conrad, all of Lufkin, Shelby and Gerald “Skeeter” Kulikowski of Pollok, and Chelcie and Westin Ehrlich of Friendswood; great-grandchildren, Alli Gonzalez and Joseph Tubbs, Cody Horton and Savannah McCarty, Aron and Yanet Gonzalez, Cason Horton, Madix and Maverick Denman, Jonah and Silas Conrad, all of Lufkin, Landon Spellings, Jennifer, Rustin, Levi, Carson, and Mackenzie Kulikowski, all of Pollok; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Hill of Missouri; special niece, Linda Stout of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, John R. Horton; 18 brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Tamesha Horton.
Mrs. Horton will be escorted to her final resting place by her pallbearers and grandsons, Jason Horton, Cody Horton, Cason Horton, Aron Gonzalez, Cory Denman, Madix Denman, and honorary pallbearer, Landon Spellings.
Mrs. Horton’s family would like to thank Hospice in the Pines and CHI K4 nurses and techs for their exceptional care and compassion in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.