James “Wayne” Gilliland
James “Wayne” Gilliland, 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on August 4, 2020. Wayne was born in Lufkin, Texas on July 9, 1951.
Wayne graduated from Hudson High School in 1969. In 1970, he was #1 on the draft call and joined the United States Air Force. He then attended and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology in 1978. After getting his degree, Wayne went on to join the United States Army as a commissioned officer. While serving our country, Wayne earned the rank of Captain, went on to join special forces as an Airborne Ranger and Green Beret and graduated 2nd in his class of 400.
Throughout Wayne’s life, he was fortunate to have many different careers. After his years in active duty for the Army, he continued to serve in the Reserves. While a civilian, Wayne owned a construction company and worked in Oil & Gas as a Company Man.
Wayne had a passion for life and adventure. In his later years, he enjoyed fishing and walking the beach where he lived at the coast. His younger years served much more adventurous with stock car racing, motorcycle riding, skydiving and scuba diving.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Kim Thomas, Kelli Moore and Jamie Gaertner; his sons-in-law, Chip Thomas, Rick Moore and Buddy Gaertner; his sister, Jean Cyrus and brother-in-law Craig Cyrus; his beloved grandchildren, Taylor Moore, Morgan Thomas, Peyton Moore, Jonathan Thomas, Cooper Gaertner and Camden Gaertner; and former wives, Kathleen Gilliland and Sandra Robinson.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, George and Shirley Gilliland; and nephew, Michael Shaun Ford of Lufkin, Texas.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Newman Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers that you donate in Wayne’s honor to Coastal Conservation Association, Pit Bull Rescue, Newman Cemetery, Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
