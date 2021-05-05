Uba Lee “Tuey” Davis
Mrs. Uba Lee “Tuey” (McCarty) Davis, age 106, of Burke, Texas passed to her heavenly home on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Southland Nursing facility.
Her services were under the direction of Gipson Funeral Home. Reverend Martin Doran, and Mrs. Rosemary Berry, CLM of the Burke United Methodist Church officiated the service. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends preceding the burial.
She was born in Burke, Texas on August 10, 1914, the daughter of Mrs. Bobbie (Belote) and Lee McCarty. Mrs. Tuey married Mr. Sam Davis on August 25, 1944 and traveled over the United States with him until they settled back in Burke.
Mrs. Davis worked at the Diboll Sawmill for many years before retiring home to care for her husband. Her love was cooking, gardening and canning for others. Mrs. Davis never had children of her own, but was a beloved aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt and would be a great-great-great aunt in August 2021 when a little girl will be born. She was a member and the Matriarch of the Burke United Methodist Church. Her family gave the land for the first church in 1889.
She is survived by a family of nieces, nephews, a host of friends, and her church members, who Ms. Tuey lovingly referred to as her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Davis; her parents, Lee and Bobbie McCarty, her sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Bill Cater and their children and other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burke United Methodist Church, 124 Blue Jay Street, Burke, Texas 75841
