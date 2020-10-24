Lynn F. Young
Graveside services for Lynn F. Young, 75, of Pollok will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Gann Cemetery with Reverend David Norton officiating.
Mrs. Young was born June 22, 1945 in Denver, Colorado to the late Emma Jean (Boyd) and Marvin Odell Fox, and died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Young had resided in Pollok for 30 years. She was an Executive Assistant for The Wagner Ranch and The Celanese Corporation in Vernon, Texas, and also a professional Cosmetologist. She was a very kind, loving, beautiful mother who was a best friend to her sons, always supportive and there for them. She raised her sons to be faithful and honest, as she was always honest with others, as well as fair, just, and non-judgmental. Mrs. Young had a very strong faith and was very active in her church, Pollok Baptist. She was talented and gifted, especially with painting and drawing, and she also enjoyed being outside.
Survivors include her sons, John M. Young IV, Joseph David Young and wife Kelly, all of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Terry Allen Young and wife Dianne of Sulphur Springs; nieces, Chrissy Pigg and husband Marty of Lufkin, Julia Joann Ross Griffin of Wichita Falls; cousin, Milton Howard Boyd of Amarillo; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Young III; brother, Marvin Eugene Fox; and sister, Debra Claudette Ross.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.
