Eloise Craven Walters, 83, of Lufkin died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Round Rock. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Walters was born February 6, 1938 in Zavalla, Texas to the late Helen Viera (Dyson) and William Alonzo Craven. She was a Lufkin resident most of her life and had recently moved to Georgetown.
Mrs. Walters was a cosmetologist for 25 years. She loved all sports and was a skilled bowler and water skier. She loved traveling and hiking in the mountains. Some of her hobbies included ceramics, sketching, painting, and quilting, giving those quilts to her family. Mrs. Walters is known for the helping hand that she gave to so many young people in their time of greatest need. Some call her their Angel on earth because she saved them, so now she can be their Angel in Heaven.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Patsy Walters of New Mexico; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Bill Ragland of Oregon; grandchildren, Scott Walters of Georgetown, Lisa Shurgot of Monument, Colorado, Kirsten Ragland of San Antonio, Corey Snodgrass of Oregon, Sheryl Walters of California, and Michelle Maahs of California; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances “Fran” Barnes and Yvonne Hornsby, both of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Janice Craven of Zavalla; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Walters; brother, Curtis Craven; and sisters, Doris Stark and Georgie Craven.
