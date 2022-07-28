Graveside services for Sallie Cravy, 78, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Cravy was born February 8, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Cecil Cleora (Jones) and James Allen Smith, and died Sunday, July 24, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Cravy was raised in Herty and graduated from Lufkin High School. She got her nursing degree from Angelina College in 1980 and was a Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. She was a quilter and seamstress and made each of her children and grandchildren a quilt. She relished spending time with the whole family.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Kelly Cravy of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Ronnie Owens, Debbie and Jeff Kelley, all of Lufkin, Kathy and Bruce Wade, and Becky Cravy, all of Burke; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse Kelly, Jr. and Marty Cravy of Hudson; 18 grandchildren; countless great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Cravy; sister, Sue Ann McDaniel.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Jose Lopez, David Lopez, Jeffrey Kelley, Lance Kelley, Adam Windham, and Aaron Stevenson.
The main speaker and honorary pallbearer will be Jesse Kelly "Tré" Cravy III. Daniel Lopez and Trevor Cravy are also honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
