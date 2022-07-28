Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Sallie Cravy, 78, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Whitehouse Cemetery.

Mrs. Cravy was born February 8, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Cecil Cleora (Jones) and James Allen Smith, and died Sunday, July 24, 2022 at her residence.