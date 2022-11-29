Elizabeth Doreen "Betty" Allen

Mrs. Elizabeth (Betty) D. Allen passed away on November 23, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones in Lilburn, GA. She was born in Portland, Jamaica and immigrated to America to pursue her education in nursing. She graduated from Andrews University in Michigan and went on to nursing school in Chicago. She met her future husband, Dr Cedric Allen in Chicago and after completion of their education moved to Lufkin, Texas. She returned to school and got her master’s in music from Stephen F. Austin State University and was a music teacher in LISD for over 20 years with her longest tenure at Anderson Elementary School. Mrs. Elizabeth Allen resided in Lufkin from 1961-2012 over 50 years. Elizabeth Allen was a phenomenal pianist and was an active member of the Lufkin Seventh Day Adventist Church where she served as the church pianist and music director for over 40 years. Her love to serve the public never waned as she volunteered as a Candy Striper at Woodland Heights Hospital for many years.
Elizabeth Allen is proceeded in death by her husband, Dr Cedric A. Allen. She is survived by her sisters, Hope and Erna, brothers Hugh, Bally, Ernest, and Harvey; by her children Shawn Allen and Dennis Allen; her grandchildren Ryan Forrest, Maya Forrest, Kingston Allen and Declan Allen. Elizabeth Allen is also remembered by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.