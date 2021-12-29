Funeral services for Robbie Thompson, 88, of Lufkin will be held Friday, December 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Blake Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson was born August 1, 1933 in Kirbyville, Texas to the late Eather Frances (Marshall) and Robert Henry Ross, and died Friday, December 24, 2021 in Lufkin.
In her working years, Mrs. Thompson worked as a bookkeeper, credit manager, researcher, and realtor, and also owned a ceramics shop. She enjoyed genealogy, music, loved to sing and dance, and was a gifted artist and seamstress. She made “tons” of clothes for her family. Mrs. Thompson was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and William Fincher and Kathy and DeWayne Collins, all of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Tammy Joiner of Spring; daughter-in-law, Ellen Joiner; grandchildren, Weston, Kelleen, Heather, Lance, Travis, Trey, Joseph, Chris, Trent, Mark, Tony, Glenn, and Ginger; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sterling Thompson; son, Danny Ross Joiner; stepson, John Glenn Thompson; and brothers, R.E., L.C., J.D., and L.D. Ross.
Pallbearers will be Travis Joiner, Weston Fincher, Trey Joiner, Chris Collins, Trent Collins, and Lance Joiner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Joiner, Leonard “Bubba” Lout, Mark Thompson, Tony Thompson, and Glenn Thompson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
