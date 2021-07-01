Memorial services for Kevin D. White, 48, of Nacogdoches, will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m at Fredonia Hill Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, with Pastor John James officiating. Kevin was born December 13, 1972, in Houston. Kevin was the son of the late Jeannie Maier Conner and the late Herman E. White. Kevin passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Baylor St. Luke’s Medical in Houston. Kevin was the owner of the gym Fitness 360 in Nacogdoches, and a 2012 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Kevin graduated from Lufkin High School in 1991.
Kevin had a passion for health, nutrition and bodybuilding and was highly decorated in numerous bodybuilding events. Kevin was a warm person who had a big heart for animals, helping others and contributing to his community. He had a passion for life and adventure but his greatest passion and accomplishment in life was being a father. Kevin had the sweetest soul and was referred to as a gentle giant by many who knew him.
Kevin is survived by Toni I. White; daughter, Sabrina White of Nacogdoches; daughter and son-in-law, Marisol and Hunter Mabee of Nacogdoches; sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Clay Harris of Groveton; sister and brother-in-law Angela and Brannon Smith of Schertz; special family, Wanda and Patrick Cardines, Geno And Kaleonani Cerf, Michael and Shallon Cerf of Hawaii; aunts and uncles, Rita and Dennis Smith of Palacios; Rhonda and Michael Ward of Zavalla; Tootsie and Craig Cryer of Zavalla; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Cade and Adyson Harris of Lufkin; Kasi McCarty of San Antonio; Jayden and Braydon Smith of Schertz; great-nephew and niece, Cash and Blayklie Harris of Lufkin; along with numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, Jeannie Maier Conner father, Herman E. White; grandparents, Eugene A. Maier, Jr.; Lewis and Corine (Luna) Cook; niece, Jordan Smith.
