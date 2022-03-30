Clayton Bruce Fagala, 60, of Granbury, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30th at West Post Oak Cemetery in Lamar County with Rev. Barry Loving officiating.

Clayton, the son of Gene Fagala & Eva Pauline Templeton Fagala, was born Nov. 22, 1961, in Baytown, Texas. He served in the United States Navy on a nuclear submarine.

Survivors include his wife, Eliza Carillo Fagala, his mother, Pauline Fagala, along with his siblings and extended family.

