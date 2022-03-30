Clayton Bruce Fagala Mar 30, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clayton Bruce Fagala, 60, of Granbury, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home.Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30th at West Post Oak Cemetery in Lamar County with Rev. Barry Loving officiating.Clayton, the son of Gene Fagala & Eva Pauline Templeton Fagala, was born Nov. 22, 1961, in Baytown, Texas. He served in the United States Navy on a nuclear submarine.Survivors include his wife, Eliza Carillo Fagala, his mother, Pauline Fagala, along with his siblings and extended family.To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Clayton Bruce Fagala Navy Graveside United States Navy Cemetery Extended Family Eliza Carillo Fagala Post Oak Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin man, Lufkin woman die in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 103 eastAngelina County deputies arrest man carrying 236 grams of methParent of son called 'threat' addresses LISD boardPolice charge Lufkin woman with intentionally striking her boyfriend with her carDiboll city manager discusses check cashing scamSanches, DPS leaders may meet today to discuss sheriff’s issues with trooperHudson Middle School administration responds to threatNacogdoches County woman goes for ride with her home during stormMeat market: Grand champion steer sells for $13,000 at Angelina County FairHuntington couple celebrates 74 years of marriage Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
