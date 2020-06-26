Paul Weisinger
Graveside services for Paul Weisinger, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Ryan Chapel Cemetery with Dr. Bob Klund officiating.
Mr. Weisinger was born June 17, 1949 in Velasco, Texas, to the late Grover Clyde Weisinger and Elois Clarice (Baker) Weisinger, and died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Houston.
Mr. Weisinger served in the United States Army and attended Believers Bible Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, and dancing.
Mr. Weisinger is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul Weisinger Jr. and Dee; son and daughter-in-law, Aaron Weisinger and Rita; grandsons, Marcus Weisinger, Eric Weisinger, and Wesley Weisinger; granddaughters, Rylee Weisinger and Katryn Weisinger; and sister, Margaret Weisinger.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Pat Cooper and John Jack Morehart.
Special memorials may be made to the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, 2002 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 or to the Fisher House Foundation in Houston.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.