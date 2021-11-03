Funeral services for Michael Clifford Maddux, 67, of Huntington will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Maddux was born October 31, 1953 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Floyd Collier Maddux and LaMerl (Thompson) Maddux and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Mr. Maddux resided in Angelina County, in the Rocky Hill Community in Huntington, most of his life. He worked at Lufkin Industries for over 45 years.
Master Mike Maddux was known and beloved for his love of Tae Kwon Do, holding the rank of 6th Dan master instructor under Grand Master John Chu and through his teachings became Honorary Grand Master in the American Tae Kwon Do Moo Duk Kwan Federation upon his retirement in 2019. His legacy will continue through his teachings.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Maddux of Huntington; stepdaughters, Mattelynnn Hardesty of Lufkin and Shannon Fielder of Dickinson; stepson, Robert “Thomas” Hardesty of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Floyd Daniel and Aline Maddux of Lufkin; in-laws, Ron Pope and Linda and Jim Heberling, all of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Robert Pope and wife Karen of Huntington; nephews, James “Bullet” Tidwell and wife KaCe, Ashley Tidwell, Kenny Maddux, Chris Maddux and wife Brenda; nieces, Jaclyn Maddux and Taylor Pope; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lamerl Maddux; and his sister, Patricia “Trish” Carrington.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Hardesty, Robert Pope, Ashley Tidwell, James “Bullet” Tidwell, Flint Thompson, and Jimmy Chmielewski.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Shaneberger and Luis Shukan.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
