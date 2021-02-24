Maria Guadalupe Aguilar
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Guadalupe Aguilar, 70, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mrs. Aguilar was born December 10, 1950, in Castaños, Coahuila, Mexico, to Tereso Rodriguez and Herminia Riojas, and died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. and Mrs. Aguilar married on December 23, 1973, and they settled in Lufkin in 1974 seeking a place where they wished to grow a large family which turned out to be with 11 children. Their love for each other was based on mutual respect and their immense love for God. Mrs. Aguilar was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where she served her church and church family. Her faith and humbleness served as an example to many in her Catholic community just as Christ had desired. Mrs. Aguilar helped lead many people to Christ and was described as a light to the world. She was loved, adored, and respected by all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. She was beautiful inside and out, selfless and generous. She showed her love to others by extending a helping hand, feeding them, or simply giving them words of wisdom. Even though she had 11 children of her own, she also had numerous others she treated and considered her own. She lost her parents at an early age, and those struggles taught her to be a strong and independent person. Mrs. Aguilar’s pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. The legacy of Mrs. Aguilar’s kind soul and joyful spirit will live through them. Mrs. Aguilar raised her family, first and foremost, to have faith in God, family, unity, integrity, and education. She was a very dedicated wife, mother, sibling, aunt, and friend. She never missed an opportunity to show them how much she loved them. She enjoyed traveling to visit her children and grandchildren across the state. Mrs. Aguilar loved her grandchildren and she loved to cook for her family. She will always be remembered for her smile that would brighten up the whole room. Mrs. Aguilar is now reunited with her beloved son, Augie.
Mrs. Aguilar is survived by her husband, Agustin Aguilar, Sr. of Lufkin; children and spouses, Luis Aguilar of The Woodlands, Samantha Aguilar and Marco Lopez of Weslaco, Juan Carlos and Staci Aguilar of Lufkin, Cesar and Laura Aguilar of Lufkin, Jose Aguilar of Lufkin, Eduardo Aguilar and Brenda Silva of Azle, TX, Ricardo Aguilar and Catheryn Taylor of Lufkin, Maria Guadalupe Aguilar of Harlingen, TX, Teresa Aguilar of Lufkin, and Beth Aguilar of Colorado Springs; 29 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild on the way; brothers and sisters-in-law, Romeo and Norma Luna; Jose Luis and Dolly Rodriguez; and sister-in-law, Hermelinda Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Agustin Aguilar, Jr.; and siblings, Gloria Rodriguez, Alfonzo Rodriguez, and Estela Luna de Garza.
Pallbearers will be Luis Aguilar, Juan Carlos Aguilar, Cesar Aguilar, Jose Aguilar, Eduardo Aguilar, and Ricardo Aguilar.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
