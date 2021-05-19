Virginia Hulsman
Virginia Hulsman was born November 19, 1942 in Fairborn, Ohio to (the late) Perry and Birdie (Shope) Willis, and died Monday, May 17, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
Ms. Hulsman had resided in Lufkin for many years. She retired from Hudson ISD after 30 years of employment as Secretary of Food Service. She was a loving Mom and Grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include her daughters: Christy Hulsman of Lufkin, Donna Tubbs and husband, Michael of Nacogdoches; Grandchildren: David Timmons of The Woodlands, Madison Hulsman of Lufkin, Jonathan Tubbs of Lufkin and Camryn Kimmey and husband, Daniel of Huntington; three great grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews and other family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Simeon Willis and John Estep, sisters, Carrie Jones and Alberta Sizemore and brother in law, Louie Hulsman.
Cremation arrangements under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
