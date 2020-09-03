Ottis Ray Posey
Ottis Ray Posey, age 87, was born on November 15, 1932 in Athens, TX to Norman and Lila Cain Posey. He passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home in Beulah.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, September 5th at Gipson Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11:00, with Pastor David Merritt officiating.
Pallbearers will be Randy Hambrick, Doug Baldree, Wade Moore, Theron Grigg, Nathan Posey and Jacob Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Capps, Van Scarbrough, Morris Smith, Hugh Robert Liles, Roy Lee Liles, and Rudy Engelke.
“Posey” went to work in the log woods when he was 15 years old, skidding logs for Pa Nick Hambrick. He went on to work for Dee Hanner, Willard Grimes, John Ralph Pouland and finally for Hugh Robert Liles. Posey spent those working years married to Betty and raising 2 boys, Butch and Charlie. He and Betty were always raising something, gardens, chickens, cows, hogs, dogs, and the occasional baby animal brought home from the logging set. Posey fixed things that were broken, built things, hunted, fished, drank coffee, told stories, and provided for his family. He taught his boys how to do those things too.
After retirement Posey spent more time gardening. He seemed to be able to grow just about anything. He had a giving heart and he shared the peas, tomatoes, okra, beans and squash from his garden with his neighbors and friends. Those neighbors and friends took care of him oo. Mrs. Betty Smith would make him pies and Mrs. Bessie Furgurson would send him enough food for days. He did confess to eating more than a day’s worth of pie and supper at a time!
A few years ago Posey’s friend, Pastor Bill Bailey, started visiting him and inviting him to church. Posey finally gave in and went to the church that Bill pastored, New Hope Baptist Church in Hudson. Posey accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized.
Ottis Ray Posey is survived by his sons, Kenneth “Butch” Posey and wife Debbie and Charles “Charlie” Posey. He is also survived by his brothers, C.W. Posey and wife Linda, Lloyd W. Posey and wife Faye, and Vernon Posey; sister-in-law, Barbara Rains Hollingsworth and husband Mickey; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Ottis Ray Posey was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Katherine; 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.