Memorial services for Rhonda Shirleen Keel, 58, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Simon Purvis and Jeff Harkness officiating.
Ms. Keel was born May 16, 1964, in Lufkin, Texas, to Rayford Earl Johnson and Betty Carolyn (Purvis) Johnson, and died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Lufkin, TX.
Rhonda loved to do crafts, especially sewing projects. She had a very strong creative nature. She was a very devoted and loving mother, daughter, sister, and a very strong individual.
She is survived by her daughter, Brittney Rachelle Keel of Navarre Beach, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Tori Smith Keel of Oklahoma City, OK; granddaughter, Scarlet Keel of Goodwater, AL; mother, Betty Johnson of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Shelia and Jeff Harkness of Lufkin, TX; nephew, Brian and wife Kayla Harkness; nephew Ben Harkness; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Ray Johnson;.
Special memorials may be made to the charity of choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Affinity Hospice, CHI St. Luke's Memorial Hospital Lufkin, Larkspur Rehabilitation Center, and Motion Industries.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the Memorial Service.
