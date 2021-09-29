Funeral services for Sherian Durham Welch, 62, of Hudson, will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow at Durham Cemetery.
Mrs. Durham was born October 3, 1958, in Lufkin, Texas, to Enoch Linwood Durham and Lou Emma Havard Durham, and died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Durham attended Life Gate Church of the Assemblies of God. She grew up in the Burke Community and had a highly dedicated work ethic. Mrs. Durham worked as a Registered Nurse at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin for 30 years and was currently still employed there. She was a huge Elvis Presley fan. Mrs. Durham was a loving mother, wife, and Memawmaw.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Rubin Welch of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Marvin and Brandi Barringer of Lufkin; grandsons, Ashton Barringer and Preston Barringer, both of Lufkin; mother, Lou Emma Havard of Hudson; brothers, Keith Durham of Memphis, Nick Durham and Jason Durham of Dallas, and Dean Durham of Corpus Christi, Joey Havard of Lufkin, Lloyd Buck of Paris, TX, Lesley Durham of Oklahoma, and Charles Buck of Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Pamela Enfinger; brother-in-law, Doug Enfinger; mother-in-law, Martha Farmer; and nephew, David Enfinger of Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Linwood Durham; and brothers, Larry Durham and Kenny Durham.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Barringer, Preston Barringer, David Enfinger, Payton Buck, Keith Durham, and Larry Marvin Barringer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Durham and Bubba Durham.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, P.O. Box 510, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or to Winnie Berry Humane Society, 1102 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
