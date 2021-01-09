It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ruth LaVerne (McDonald) Thomas, from this world, to the glory in Heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Narrow Way Cemetery with Pastor Ty Phillips officiating.
Ruth LaVerne (McDonald) Thomas, 88, of Lufkin, was born September 3, 1932 in New Willard, Texas to parents, Albert Lester McDonald and Virginia Aletha (Tillar) McDonald and died on January 7, 2021, due to COVID complications, in a local hospital.
Ruth and Preston enjoyed their life together for almost 50 years; when not attending their church, Wallace Chapel Baptist, they traveled in their RV throughout the country making friends as they went. As a widow, she stayed active in church and was always happy to visit with her family, friends, and neighbors.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alan Preston Thomas and Cynthia of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Robert Lester Thomas and Cheryl of Hawkins; daughter, Rita Thomas Terrill of Lufkin; son-in-law, Bruce Lumbley of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jerod Thomas, Stephen Thomas, Robert Thomas, Jr., Shanna Derouen, Ashley Hearall, Brandon Thomas, Lt. Col. Christopher Dale Terrill, Megan Elizabeth Terrill, John Lumbley, Seth Lumbley, Bryan Lumbley, and Matthew Lumbley; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Inez Peterson of Garland; sister-in-law, Geneva McDonald of Lufkin; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Preston Thomas in 1999; daughter, Peggy Sue Thomas Lumbley in 2017; granddaughter, Kelli Lumbley in 2007; son-in-law, Edd Terrill III in 2019; brothers, Orville “Buddy” McDonald and Charles Ray McDonald; and two infant siblings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Narrow Way Cemetery Association; P.O. Box 61, Lufkin, TX 75902
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
