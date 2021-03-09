Funeral services for Carl Keith “Kessie” Burchfield, Sr., 84, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles Wisdom and Travis Cain officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Wearing masks and following COVID guidelines is encouraged.
Mr. Burchfield was born October 24, 1936 in Fastrill, Texas to the late Jewel (Harper) and Oran Murl Burchfield, and died Friday, March 5, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Burchfield was an athlete and played football, basketball, baseball, and ran track at Diboll High School, going on to play semi-pro baseball. He attended art school in Chicago and was an oil painter. He could draw and build anything. Mr. Burchfield was a Renaissance Man and was an active working man all his life. He retired from Temple Inland following 42 years of employment and in later years worked at McCoy’s Building Materials. He was known for his ability to review blueprints and estimate a bill of materials. Mr. Burchfield was his wife’s loving caretaker for many years following a severe automobile accident. He was a member of Keltys First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Carl, Jr. and Mary Burchfield of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Ashlei and John Clowers of Zavalla, Brittney and Logan Vann of Canyon Lake, Lacy and Travis Cain, Courtney and Cody Stifle, and Justin Burchfield, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Tristen Rios, Peyton Vann, Aila Clowers, Weston Cain, Brooklyn Stifle, Rowdy Clowers, Waylon Cain, Henlee Vann, Cade Stifle, and Parker Clowers; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Betty Lee (George) Burchfield; son, Steven Burchfield, great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Vann; brother, Kenneth Burchfield; and sister, Nell Havard.
Pallbearers will be John Clowers, Logan Vann, Travis Cain, and Cody Stifle.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
