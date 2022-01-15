Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Linda Sue (Nevins) Redd, of Helmic Community, was born on January 27, 1957, to Clark Hudson Nevins and Lorena Mayrene (Parrish) Nevins in Houston, Tx and passed away peacefully to her eternal home in heaven on January 14, 2022, at the age of 64 years in Trinity, TX.
Linda loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren. She retired from Centerville School after 27 years of hard work and dedicated service. Linda loved the Lord, and she knew Jesus was her Lord and Savior. Linda never met a stranger, if you saw Linda, you would always see that pretty smile, she carried daily. Linda attended First Assembly of God/Timbercreek in Lufkin, TX.
Linda is survived by her loving daughter, Dawn Bailey and husband, Scott of Lufkin, Tx: grandchildren: Brooke Bailey, Madison Bailey, Jenna Bailey; sister: Rela Havard and husband, Tommy of Helmic; brother: Don Nevins of Helmic, and a numerous Nieces, Nephews and other relatives, and friends also survive.
Linda is preceded in death by her Husband: Raymond Redd; parents: Clark and Lorena Nevins.
The family will welcome visitors beginning, Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 pm at the Mount Zion Cemetery with Bro. Lonnie Vallance officiating.
