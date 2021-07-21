Judy Repp
Graveside services for Judy Repp, 64, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shofner Cemetery in Huntington with Bro. Elton Musick officiating.
Ms. Repp was born January 23, 1957, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Allen Ben Repp and Georgia (Beam) Repp, and joined hands with her parents on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Palestine.
Ms. Repp was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Jerry Forrest of Lake Jackson; sister, Wanda Gayle Repp of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, John and Cathie Repp of Rocky Hill; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Allen Repp.
Special memorials may be made to the Grace Baptist Church General Fund, 8319 FM2021, Lufkin, TX 75904
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
