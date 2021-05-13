Graveside services for Betty Lou Anderson, 88, of Humble, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the New Hope Cemetery in Center with Brother Tim Verner officiating.
Ms. Anderson was born August 6, 1932 in Center to the late Thelma (Lansford) and Odis Walker, and died Sunday, May 9, 2021 in a facility in Humble.
Ms. Anderson graduated from Center High School. She retired from Lufkin State School after 25 years of service. After retirement she enjoyed cooking, her Facebook where she could never remember her password, and dancing. Ms. Anderson was a lifetime member of the Lufkin VFW.
Survivors include her son, Tony Coleman and fiancée Betsy Peavy of Central; grandchildren, Kyle and Cheyenne Coleman of Pollok, Robbie Thomas and girlfriend Mary Koller of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Ashley and Cory Hearrell of Tennessee Colony; Shana and Gerald Derouen of Streetman, Texas; great-grandchildren, Dana Diaz, Caryn Thomas, Claudia Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Alexander Thomas, Courtney and James Kappus, Colten and Madison Hearrell, Cody and Morgan Hearrell, Chase Hearrell, Kaylee Miley, Adam Reed, Jr., Ayanna Derouen; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Eddins of Humble; brother, Tommy Walker of Euless; nieces, Jean Parham, Mona Bowlin, Tammie Stanaland, Lisa Tennant, Linda Slaton; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa Hogue Hutto; sister, Ovia Biggar; and nephew, Jerald Eddins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Derouen, Cory Hearrell, Robbie Thomas, Chase Hearrell, and Jamie Perry.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
