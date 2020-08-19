Leroy Mooney Jr.
Funeral services for Leroy Mooney Jr., 65, of Etoile, will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mr. Mooney was born June 20, 1955 in Houston, Texas, to Leroy Mooney Sr. and Bettye (Kaylor) Mooney, and died Monday, August 17, 2020 in Nacogdoches.
Mr. Mooney was a firefighter for the Etoile and Hudson volunteer fire departments.
Mr. Mooney is survived by his wife, Becky Mooney of Etoile; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Heather Mooney of Etoile; daughter and son-in-law, Kindle and James Schoubroek of Etoile; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Steven Johnson of Lufkin; mother, Bettye Capps of Etoile; and grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kole, Nathan, Brooklyn, Grayson, and Madison
He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Mooney Sr.; and grandparents, Beulah and Macon Mooney and Carl and Hattie Kaylor.
Pallbearers will be the Etoile and Hudson Volunteer Fire Departments.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
