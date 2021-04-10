Minerva Servin Ortega Gonzalez
Funeral services for Minerva Servin Ortega Gonzalez, 69, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Humberto Herada officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Ms. Servin was born October 9, 1951 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to the late Maria DeJesus (Ortega) and Jose Servin Alonso, and died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in a local hospital.
Ms. Servin worked as a CNA and was a homemaker. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Ms. Servin was one of Jehovah’s witnesses and attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Survivors include her children, Minerva Gonzalez, Jael Gonzalez and husband Anthony A. Newsome, Miguel A. Gonzalez, Jr., Jose A. Gonzalez; grandchildren, Dion C. Bracamontes, E. Marlise Valtierra, Anthony Newsome, Jr., Jahzara M. Chandler, Antonyo Newsome; great-grandchildren, Avaline Z. Villatoro, Niklaus C. Villatoro, Noah Ortiz, Natalie Ortiz; sisters, Maria S. Martinez, Rosa Elia Ralston, Maria Elena Castellanos and husband Pete; brothers, Gilberto Servin and wife Martha, Mario L. Servin and wife Alicia; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large spiritual family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, Avariae J. Chandler; and brother, Jose Servin, Jr.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
