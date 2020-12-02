John Thomas Grissom, 54, of Diana, Texas passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. Services will be held, 10 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Grubbs-Loyd Chapel in Diana with Reverend Marc Minter officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at, 9AM, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the directions of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral home in Diana. John was born December 17, 1965 in Kountze, Texas to Ottis Gilbert and Celye (Ruggles) Grissom. John was a process operator at Eastman in Longview. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Diana, and he loved working, hunting and football. He is survived by his parents Gilbert and Celye Grissom, his loving wife of 31 years, Kandi Grissom, son, John Douglas Grissom and wife Katie, sisters, Melissa Shelburne and husband Jim, Melinda Amspacher and husband Vernon, grandchildren, John Luke Grissom and Millie Grissom. He was preceded in death by his mother in law, Dot Smith. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
