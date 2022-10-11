Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Morris Edward Childers, 64, of Apple Springs will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Craig Childers officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.

Mr. Childers was born March 21, 1958 in Trinity, Texas and died Friday, October 7, 2022 in an automobile accident.

