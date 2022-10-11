Funeral services for Morris Edward Childers, 64, of Apple Springs will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Craig Childers officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mr. Childers was born March 21, 1958 in Trinity, Texas and died Friday, October 7, 2022 in an automobile accident.
Morris had resided in Apple Springs for the past 15 years and previously resided in Hudson. He was a Crew Foreman for Trinity County Precinct 4 and attended New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Johna Renea Childers of Apple Springs; sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Jaclyn Childers of Hudson, Bruce and Jana Childers of Pollok, Blake and Kendra Childers of Lufkin, Bradley and Crystal Childers of Wells; grandchildren, Calli, Madilyn, Emilynn, Elias, Elkin, Destinie, Aaliyah, Trail; great-grandchildren, Korleigh, Camreigh, Halston; sisters and brother-in-law, Teresia and Gary Jenkins, Charlotte Huffstetler, all of Hudson; mothers of his children, Jeannetta Wheat, LaNette Childers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lora Griggs, cousin, John Wayne Hooper, Jr.; great-nephew, Hunter Mrusek; and grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Liles, Dennis Jay Shoemaker, Dustin Pickle, Dewayne Reese, John Howell, and Allen Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers will be his lifetime friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Alzheimer's Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raquet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
