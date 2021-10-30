Graveside services for Lydia Ann McMillon, 77, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Pavilion at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Lydia was born September 16, 1944 in Cherokee County, Texas, the daughter of the late Dorskie (McCarty) and Tommy Flowers. She passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 in a local nursing facility.
Lydia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She enjoyed watching the kids and grandchildren play sports, traveling, and reading. She was a former employee of the Social Security Administration and Gipson Funeral Home.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Lance and Natalie McMillon, Dru and Carol McMillon and Brady and Larissa McMillon; grandchildren, Lauren Hooper and husband Chad, Hunter McMillon and wife Grace, Luke McMillon, Seth McMillon, Analisha McMillon, Kala Rogers, Caden McMillon and wife Kylie, Brittny Martin and husband Josh, Maci McMillon, Lainee McMillon and Tatum McMillon; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family; and siblings, Mary Smelley, Jeanine Reeves, Kay Looper and husband Troy, Carolyn Newland and Thomas Flowers and wife Michelle.
Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry “Cotton” McMillon; son, Greg McMillon; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Hunter, McMillon, Caden McMillon, Chad Hooper, Josh Martin, Denver McMillon, Richard Crenshaw and Luke McMillon.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Monday at the Pavilion at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.