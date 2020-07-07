Billie Maxine Durham Jones
Funeral services for Billie Maxine Durham Jones, 82, of Diboll will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Pollok Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones was born August 1, 1937 in Pollok, Texas to the late Nettie (Free) and Billie Manley Durham, and died Saturday, July 4, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Jones had resided in the Diboll and Lufkin area all of her life. She was a Caregiver for several years and was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She loved planting, watering, and watching her flowers bloom. She enjoyed her trips to Walmart and the beauty shop, visiting with all of her friends. She was the family historian, believed in having lots of fun, and always had a great story to tell. Mrs. Jones was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Marvana Cook, daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Danny Bowman, all of Diboll; grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Pam Cook, Misty and Ruben Terrazas, Hannah and Jason Pierce; great-grandchildren, Jacie Davidson and husband Charlie, Jason Cook, Jr. and wife Hannah, Ashtin Cook, Alexi, Rylea, and Brianna Terrazas, Hagen, Westen, and Jase Pierce, and Paisley Cook; great-great-grandchildren, Cody Cook, Carley and Jesse Davidson, Averly, Aiden, Jayleen and CJ Alday; special friend, James Russell; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ira Lee Jones; granddaughter, Jennifer Bowman; son-in-law, Larry Cook; sisters, Hazel Durham Bass and Melba Durham Smith; and brothers, Robert Durham, Linwood Durham, Albert Paul Durham, and James Isaac Durham.
Pallbearers will be Jason Cook, Sr., Ruben Terrazas, Jason Pierce, Jason Cook, Jr., Carlos Alday, and Charlie Davidson.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of PineCrest Retirement Community, CHI St. Luke’s ER and ICU Departments, Dr. Jansen Todd, Dr. Pablo Splenser, and Dr. Michael Huber.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
