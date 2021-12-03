Funeral services for Charles Glen “Cave Man” Maggard, 78, of Pollok will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Robert Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Herrington Cemetery in Huntington.
Mr. Maggard was born December 26, 1942 in Leflore, Oklahoma to the late Bonnie (Leigh) and Ballard Estelle Maggard, and died Wednesday, November 30, 2021 in a hospital in Henderson, Texas.
Mr. Maggard was a refrigeration mechanic, currently working for Dean’s Meat Service, and formerly retired from Brookshire Brothers. He was very family oriented and loved spending time with his family more than anything. He loved being goofy and playing with the grandchildren. He enjoyed feeding and watching the deer, fishing, and yard work. Mr. Maggard was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Maggard of Pollok; children and spouses, Charles Glen Maggard, Jr. and Billie of Haileyville, Oklahoma, Kenneth Maggard and Michelle of Sunset, Texas, Mary Cook and Ron of Shreveport, Louisiana, Duke Maggard and Lori of Ault, Colorado, Cindy Gribnitz and Dean of McAlester, Oklahoma, Greta Herrington of Pollok, James Maggard and Virginia of Aransas Pass, Texas, Amanda Granger and husband Trey, Wesley Herrington, Amber Herrington, all of Pollok; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Kody, Alarah, Michael, Cameron; and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Michael London; sister, Kimberly London; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ballard Maggard; and mother, Bonnie (Leigh) Maggard London.
Pallbearers will be Trey Granger, James Maggard, Kenneth Maggard, Collin Richard, David Dendy and Daniel Hartfield.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Glen Maggard, Jr., Chris Johnson, Joey Kavle, and Wesley Herrington.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
