Graveside services for Tommy L. Hollingsworth, 74, of Hudson will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Largent Cemetery with Brother Bill Hall officiating.
Mr. Hollingsworth was born September 3, 1946 in Woodville, Texas to the late Davilla (Cameron) and Lou Oliver Hollingsworth, and died Monday, March 22, 2021 at his residence. He was a welder for Lufkin Industries and retired following 48 years of employment. Mr. Hollingsworth was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Jonnie (Avera) Hollingsworth of Hudson; fur baby and best friend, Scooby; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Virgil Rich of Hudson; sons, Dwayne Hollingsworth of Hudson and Steven Hollingsworth of Lufkin; stepson and daughter-in-law, Randall and Valory Fee of Lufkin; stepdaughters, Stacy Short of Brunswick, Georgia and Deeann Silva of Savannah, Georgia; grandsons and wife, Zachery and Jordan Goldberg and Bentley Paulsey, all of Central; granddaughters, Sophia Schmidt of Savannah, Georgia and Emerie Crosby of Lufkin; brothers, Paul Hollingsworth, Joe Hollingsworth, William Hollingsworth, Billy Hollingsworth, and Jerry Hollingsworth, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Steven Hollingsworth, Randall Fee, Zachery Goldberg, Virgil Rich, Joe Hollingsworth, and Jerry Hollingsworth.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Hollingsworth and Bobby Short.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
