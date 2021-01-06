Shirley Jean Watts
Shirley Jean Watts walked thru the veil from this life to the next, hand-in-hand with her Savior, on January 3, 2021. Shirley is a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley married the love of her life, Charles Truett Watts, on November 10, 1962 and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. She was born September 25, 1942, in Bonham, Texas to Roy Blann Brown and Fannie Pearl Brown. She was preceded in death by her Father, Roy Blann Brown, her Mother, Fannie Pearl Brown, her Brother, Joe Brown, and her Sister, Barbara Still.
Shirley loved Jesus, was a devout Christian, and was a living example of faithfulness. She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. For many years she worked as an attendance secretary at the Lufkin Intermediate School and chose this job because of her strong desire to spend summers with her children and to serve the children of her community. The summers off also allowed Shirley the opportunity to do one of her favorite things which was to spend time at her family reunions on Lake DeGray in Arkansas.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Charles Truett Watts; son, Bryan Watts and his wife Julie of Colorado; son, Bob Watts of Texas; niece, Debbie Hopper of Texas; nephew, Juddie Still of Texas; sister-in-law’s, Kay Watts of Tennessee and Dorothy Brown of Texas; grandchildren, Tyler Watts of Colorado, Kristen Watts, Brittany Andrews, and Shelby Watts of Texas, Collin Watts of Florida, and Tyler Brown of Hungary. She is also survived by “Grand Puppies” that include Mick, Brue, and Ryker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angelina Church of Christ in Lufkin, Texas in memory of Shirley Jean Watts at the following link ... https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1316609.
Although she is gone from our sight, she will forever remain in our hearts and we know we will see her again in our Father’s house.
Funeral arrangements by McNutt Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at a later date.
