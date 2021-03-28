John Alex Reeves was born August 10, 1986, and died March 14, 2021. John left behind his wife and two children, one brother and sister in law, two sisters and brothers in law, his mother and father, mother in law, and sister in law.
Most Popular
Articles
- Allen resigns as Pct. 1 commissioner
- Lufkin man dies in Tyler County shooting
- Hicks’ property under review by appraisal district
- Locals adopt dog cared for by Winnie Berry Humane Society for more than seven years
- Three die in Wednesday night crash in Nacogdoches
- County to continue seeking road engineer
- Seven Panthers sign to play at next level
- Deep East Texas Resource Center opens to Lufkin
- Miles apart: Commissioners, Lymbery at loggerheads over communication, hiring of road engineer
- 'Dark Web Cannibal' in prison with specialized sex offender program
Images
Videos
Receive our News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.