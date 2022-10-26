Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Joe Bob Tullos, 81, of Apple Springs will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson-Tullos Cemetery in Trinity County.

Mr. Tullos was born August 12, 1941 in Trinity County, Texas to the late Johnnie Beatrice (Carswell) and Eldred “TeeWee” Tullos, and passed away doing what he loved Friday, October 21, 2022 in Apple Springs.