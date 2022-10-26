Funeral services for Joe Bob Tullos, 81, of Apple Springs will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson-Tullos Cemetery in Trinity County.
Mr. Tullos was born August 12, 1941 in Trinity County, Texas to the late Johnnie Beatrice (Carswell) and Eldred “TeeWee” Tullos, and passed away doing what he loved Friday, October 21, 2022 in Apple Springs.
Mr. Tullos was a lifetime rancher. He loved God, his family, his cow dogs, cattle and horses. You would always find him with his cowboy hat and wrangler jeans on, with candy in his pockets. He enjoyed sharing many stories of his young cowboy days and the Bonner place where they spent much of their time. Mr. Tullos served in the United States Army and was a Deputy Sheriff in Trinity County. He was a member of Centralia Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Jo Tullos of Apple Springs; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki Ann and John Arriola of Hudson, Debbie and Phillip Reynolds of Silverton, Leslie and Jerry Cook of Alto; grandchildren and spouses, Sha and Jeremy Hyde, Wes and Lynsey Avery, Chayce and Callie Jo Holcombe, Chance Holcombe, Logan Cook, Landon Cook, Rye Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Riggin Hyde, Reina Hyde, Roan Avery; special friend, Clay Kenley; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Billy Ray Tullos, Lynn Tullos, and Jimmy Tullos.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chayce Holcombe, Chance Holcombe, Wes Avery, Riggin Hyde, Logan Cook, Landon Cook, and Rye Reynolds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clay Kenley, Charles Alford, Keith Alford, Bob Jumper, James Smith, Danny Steel, Ricky Womack, and Anthony Holcombe.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
