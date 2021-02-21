Services for Charles W. Morton, 81, of San Augustine are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mr. Morton was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Nacogdoches County and passed away Feb. 19, 2021, at a Lufkin hospital.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lufkin water supply restored, but city urges patience
- City announces setback with water wells
- TEA issues waiver allowing schools to close due to weather-related issues
- Water supplies running out countywide; officials ask residents to please conserve water
- City asking residents to stay off the roads
- Four of the city’s nine water wells now back online
- Water should begin flowing in Lufkin shortly; citizens urged to conserve, check for leaks, observe boil-water notice
- City: Water fine to shower, wash clothes; washing dishes is a "tricky" situation
- City of Lufkin crews working to restore power to generators to operate water pumps
- East Texas preparing for second winter storm
Images
Videos
Receive our News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.