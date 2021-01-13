Rev. Willie Ray Wade
Funeral services for Rev. Willie Ray Wade, 83, of Diboll were held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Boone and Reverend Richard Gray officiating. Interment followed in the Fairview Cemetery.
Rev. Wade was born July 2, 1937 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Callie (Browning) and Enis Willie Wade, and died Saturday, January 9, 2021 in a local hospital.
Rev. Wade was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and retired from Southwest Color following 27 years as a Pressman. He was Assistant Pastor at Thomas Crossing United Pentecostal Church for more than 35 years and a current member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church. Rev. Wade loved to hunt and fish and was an avid Houston Astros fan.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Roy and Melanie Wade of Huntington and Bruce and Kathy Wade of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Debbie Wade of Lufkin; grandchildren, Melanie Wade, Roy Wade, Jr., Justin Wade, Staci Wade, and Stephanie Wade Mezger; numerous great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and James Self of Trinity; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dwight and Patsy Wade of Nacogdoches and Dewayne and Roxanna Wade of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laverne Wade in 2017; son, Darrell Wade in 2011; and grandson, Matthew Wade in 1996.
Pallbearers were Roy Wade, Jr., Justin Glynn Wade, Judd Pavlic, Ronny Smith, Joe Kelley, and Cody Suggs.
Honorary pallbearers were Roger McClure and Gary Ferguson.
Memorial contributions may be made to everyone’s local church or favorite charity.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
