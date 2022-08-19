Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Myrl Ray Luce, 84, of Hudson will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Teddy King officiating. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery.

Mr. Luce was born September 20, 1937 in Wells, Texas to the late Gertrude (Allen) and Myrl Luce, and died Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence.