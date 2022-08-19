Funeral services for Myrl Ray Luce, 84, of Hudson will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Teddy King officiating. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery.
Mr. Luce was born September 20, 1937 in Wells, Texas to the late Gertrude (Allen) and Myrl Luce, and died Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Luce resided in Hudson most of his life. He retired following 20 years as an electrician with IBEW Local 479. Mr. Luce was a very strong family man and a devoted husband, father, and Papa. He was a member of Keltys First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Virginia (Fulmer) Luce; children, Timothy Brian Luce and LaNette Luce Childers; grandchildren and spouses, Tricia and Eric Ellingson, Clarissa Taylor, Bruce and Jana Childers, Blake and Kendra Childers, Bradley and Crystal Childers, Craig and Jaclyn Childers, Rayanne Crawford, and Brian Luce; great-grandchildren, Destiny and husband Reid Koon, Grace Hall, Jac Cunningham, Audrey Hollingshead, Chandler Taylor, Layla Taylor, Calli Childers, Aaliyah Childers, Elias Childers, Elkin Childers, Trail Wilkes, Madilyn Childers, Destinie Ford, Riley Crawford and Gus Crawford; great-great-grandchildren, Korleigh Berry, Camreigh Berry, Halston Ford, Ryan Koon, and Allison Koon; niece, Rejena Luce; nephew, Roy Luce, Jr.; special cousin, David and wife Debbie Allen; and special friend of the family, Matt and wife Katrina Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Luce; and brother, Roy Luce.
Pallbearers will be Craig Childers, Bradley Childers, Blake Childers, Bruce Childers, Ken Holland, and Jerron Howell.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Allen, Morris Childers, Judge Bob Inselmann, Judge Paul White, Mac Saxton, DC Wells, Henry Oliver, Ryan Deaton, and Judge Clyde Herrington.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.