On June 8, 2022, Sally Gene Reynolds (nee McBride) was gingerly carried into Heaven in the arms of the Great Shepherd. Sally was born 83 years ago on October 16, 1938 in Bastrop, Louisiana. She met George Randolph Reynolds during her senior year at Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas and the couple were married on January 7, 1958. Their 64-year marriage was a testimony of faithfulness as they raised a family of six and worked all over Texas in addition to Wyoming, New Jersey, Georgia, Alabama, Arizona, and Colorado. She earned her PHT “Putting Hubby Through” degree while George studied engineering at Lamar University.
Sally’s life was distinguished by service to her Savior. She taught the Good News Club/Backyard Bible Club during summers in Arizona, taught English to international students at Champion Forest Baptist Church, painted a nursery mural at North Oaks Baptist Church and a life-size nativity scene while living in Bryan, and worked in the library at Memorial Baptist Church. She was especially devoted to the Friendship Singers where she helped spread the love of God through song.
Sally was an enthusiastic crafter and especially delighted in making handmade greeting cards for family and friends. A traveler at heart, she was filled to the brim with adoration for God’s creation to include pink roses and majestic mountains. Above all else, Sally emulated Christ in her love for babies and children. This love was displayed to countless young mothers when she served as a counselor at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Bryan. Sally’s love for children made her a wonderful mother and grandmother that relished the opportunity to snuggle her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at every opportunity. She has now exchanged those snuggles for the warm embrace of the Savior. She is not lost for we ChrisTans will find her before the Throne when our own race is over.
Sally was preceded in death by her father and step-mother Jesse and Margaret McBride, her mother and step-father Sally and Wilfred “Wick” Adams, sister-in-law Margaret Reynolds, and her granddaughter Lily Reynolds. She is survived by her husband George Reynolds, step-brother and sister-in-law Dr. David and Peggy Simmons, sister-in-law Judy Reynolds Warner, son Dr. Randy Reynolds and wife Michelle, daughter Linda Jones and husband Robert, son Dr. Philip Reynolds, daughter Julie Emr and husband Rob, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren with a 10th on the way.
A funeral service for Sally will be conducted on Thursday, June 16th at 1:00pm at Memorial Baptist Church located at 22333 Kuykendahl Road in Spring, Texas. The graveside service will be conducted on the same day at Oakwood Cemetery, Adickes Addition, 903 Martin Luther King Dr. in Huntsville, Texas around 4:30pm.
