Funeral services for Alexander “El Paisa” Reyes, 61, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.

Mr. Reyes was born on May 13, 1961, in El Salvador, to the late Benito Reyes and Ana Delcarmen (Sorto) Ramirez, and died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lufkin.