Funeral services for Alexander “El Paisa” Reyes, 61, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mr. Reyes was born on May 13, 1961, in El Salvador, to the late Benito Reyes and Ana Delcarmen (Sorto) Ramirez, and died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lufkin.
Alexander loved the great outdoors and working in his garden. He grew some wonderful vegetables and shared them with many of his friends and family. He had many friends and was very outgoing, never having met a stranger. He was a big fan of soccer and enjoyed watching the games whenever he could.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sandra Reyes of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Claudia Reyes of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Norma and Oscar Yanes of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Jasmine and Cruz Guillen of Lufkin, TX; stepson and daughter-in-law, Ivan and Diana Ramirez of Mexico; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Daniela and Omar Del Real of Ft. Wayne, IN; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Nercy and Evelio Rodriguez of Ft. Wayne, IN; 17 grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Immar and Marleny Sorto of Camden, NJ; stepfather, Carlos Ramirez of Ontario, Canada; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Cruz Guillen, Oscar Yanes, Juan Linares, Omar Del Real, Evelio Rodriguez, Cesar Villanueva, Clint Villanueva, and Dublas Reyes
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
